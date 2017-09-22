Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will compete for starting spot
Coach Jeff Hornacek said Friday that Ntilikina will compete for the starting point guard job, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
The Knicks made Ntilikina the eighth overall pick in the 2017 Draft, but just how NBA-ready the Frenchman is remains to be seen. New York isn't exactly stacked with talent at the point guard spot, but if Hornacek opts to bring Ntilikina along slowly, the likes of Ramon Sessions and Ron Baker would pick up increased minutes early in the season. In most standard leagues, Ntilikina is essentially an afterthought, and until he has a chance to log significant NBA minutes, he's much more attractive in dynasty formats.
