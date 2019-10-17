Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will not play Friday
Coach David Fizdale said Ntilikina will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Pelicans, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
It appears that Ntilikina's absence is nothing more than a coach's decision by Fizdale, as the point guard is not dealing with any sort of injury. Rather, Fizdale wants to get a good look at how his top two point guard, Dennis Smith and Elfrid Payton, work as a pairing. Ntilikina is expected to be active for the regular-season opener Wednesday in San Antonio.
