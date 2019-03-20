Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will not play Wednesday
Ntilikina is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Ntilikina's absence is approaching two whole months due to a strained groin, but given that he was recently cleared to practice with New York's G League affiliate, it appears a return is on the horizon for the young point guard. His next opportunity to play will be Friday when the Knicks host the Nuggets.
