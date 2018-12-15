Ntilikina will not return to Friday's game against the Hornets due to sprained right ankle, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Ntilikina provided three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 3PT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 15 minutes before leaving the contest. The severity of the issue is not known at this time, but his status for Sunday's matchup with the Pacers is certainly up in the air. Expect an update on his status once the Knicks provide more information.