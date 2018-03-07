Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will pick up spot start Tuesday
Ntilikina will start at shooting guard for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
The Knicks are set to be without Courtney Lee on Tuesday as he tends to a personal matter. That allows Ntilikina to pick up the start in what appears to be an attempt by the Knicks to go with a smaller lineup. Tuesday's start will mark Ntilikina's first of his career and he should be in line for big minutes with Lee out, giving him some short-term utility in DFS contests.
