Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will play Friday
Ntilikina (illness) was cleared to play Friday at Miami, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
The 21-year-old sat out Wednesday's practice due to the illness but never appeared in legitimate danger of missing Friday's contest. Ntilikina will take up his usual post in New York's starting five, per Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record.
