Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will play in preseason opener
Ntilikina will play in Tuesday's preseason opener against the Nets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
While coach Jeff Hornacek did not reveal if Ntilikina will start, it's nonetheless encouraging from a health standpoint, as the rookie had been nursing a sore groin. Whether he starts or not, expect Ntilikina's minutes to be monitored, even with fellow point guard Ron Baker sitting out with an ankle injury.
