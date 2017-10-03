Play

Ntilikina will play in Tuesday's preseason opener against the Nets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

While coach Jeff Hornacek did not reveal if Ntilikina will start, it's nonetheless encouraging from a health standpoint, as the rookie had been nursing a sore groin. Whether he starts or not, expect Ntilikina's minutes to be monitored, even with fellow point guard Ron Baker sitting out with an ankle injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball