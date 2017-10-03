Ntilikina will play in Tuesday's preseason opener against the Nets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

While coach Jeff Hornacek did not reveal if Ntilikina will start, it's nonetheless encouraging from a health standpoint, as the rookie had been nursing a sore groin. Whether he starts or not, expect Ntilikina's minutes to be monitored, even with fellow point guard Ron Baker sitting out with an ankle injury.