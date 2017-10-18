Ntilikina (knee) says he feels "100 percent" but it's not expected he'll see starter's minutes during Thursday's season opener against the Thunder, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

The news isn't surprising considering the rookie took part in Tuesday's scrimmage at practice. Regardless, Ntilikina's debut will seemingly be limited, as the New York brass apparently wants to play it safe with the No. 8 pick in this year's draft. For that reason, he makes for a risky DFS play. Ramon Sessions, Ron Baker and Jarrett Jack will probably fight for the remainder of the available point guard minutes.