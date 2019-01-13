Ntilikina (ankle) will be available Sunday against the Sixers, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

After a three-game absence, Ntilikina will once again be an option off the bench for coach David Fizdale. Prior to the injury, the second-year guard averaged 17.0 minutes per game over his last five contests, though he hasn't proven capable of providing fantasy-relevant numbers.

More News
Our Latest Stories