Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will play Sunday
Ntilikina (ankle) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Pacers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
As expected, Ntilikina will suit up Sunday despite leaving Friday's game with a sprained right ankle. Trey Burke (knee) is making his return from a six-game absence, however, and will likely cut into Ntilikina's work load in his first game back.
