Ntilikina (ankle) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Pacers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

As expected, Ntilikina will suit up Sunday despite leaving Friday's game with a sprained right ankle. Trey Burke (knee) is making his return from a six-game absence, however, and will likely cut into Ntilikina's work load in his first game back.

More News
Our Latest Stories