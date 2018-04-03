Ntilikina (illness) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Magic, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

Ntilikina sat out Saturday's matchup with the Pistons due to an illness, but as expected, feels healthy enough to play after another few days off for rest and recovery. The rookie's workload his been somewhat limited of late, logging 24, 18 and 21 minutes respectively, over his last three contests, which restricts his overall upside for fantasy purposes.