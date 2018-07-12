Ntilikina (groin) will remain out for Thursday's summer league game against the Celtics, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Ntilikina injured his groin earlier in the week and also missed Tuesday's contest, so this will mark a second straight absence for the Knicks' point guard. However, the staff could just be taking a cautious approach with his health in an exhibition setting, so at this point, there aren't any concerns that this is an injury that could linger into training camp. As it currently stands, Ntilikina seems unlikely to play again this summer.