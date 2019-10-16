Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will return Wednesday
Ntilikina (groin) will play Wednesday against the Hawks, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Originally listed as probable, Coach David Fizdale mentioned that Ntilikina will play significant minutes Wednesday despite coming off a lagging groin injury. The guard averaged 5.7 points across 43 games played with New York last season.
