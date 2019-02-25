Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Without timetable
Ntilikina (groin) is still without a firm timetable to return from the sore groin that's kept him out for the last 12 contests, the New York Post reports.
Ntilikina was reevaluated by the team on Friday, but the examination didn't yield any new information, with the Knicks indicated only that the young guard "continues to improve." While Ntilikina has been able to take part in some conditioning exercises, he hasn't been on the court since Jan. 27, and it's unclear how realistic his chances are to be back within the next few weeks.
