Ntilikina (groin) is listed as out for Friday's game against Minnesota.

Ntilikina has been sidelined since Jan. 28 due to a groin strain, and even after getting much-needed time off during the All-Star break, he won't be ready to roll to kick off the second half of the season. He'll be considered day-to-day until the Knicks release another update on his availability.

