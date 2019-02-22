Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Won't return Friday
Ntilikina (groin) is listed as out for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Ntilikina has been sidelined since Jan. 28 due to a groin strain, and even after getting much-needed time off during the All-Star break, he won't be ready to roll to kick off the second half of the season. He'll be considered day-to-day until the Knicks release another update on his availability.
