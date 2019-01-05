Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Won't return Friday
Ntilikina departed Friday's game against the Lakers due to a left ankle strain and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, although his X-rays came back negative, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Ntilikina received good news shortly after exiting the matchup, as his X-rays ruled out a significant injury. It remains unclear as to how much time he'll miss if any, although an update from the team should be provided after further evaluation.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...