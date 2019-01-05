Ntilikina departed Friday's game against the Lakers due to a left ankle strain and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, although his X-rays came back negative, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Ntilikina received good news shortly after exiting the matchup, as his X-rays ruled out a significant injury. It remains unclear as to how much time he'll miss if any, although an update from the team should be provided after further evaluation.

