Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Won't return Sunday
Ntilikina (back) will not return to Sunday's game against Boston, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
Ntilikina exited the game with a sore upper back, and he'll be held out for the remainder of the contest. Dennis Smith Jr. started the second half at point guard in Ntilikina's place.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Dealing with back soreness•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Poor showing in Wednesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Cleared to play•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Probable Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Muted performance Sunday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Fills up steals column•
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...