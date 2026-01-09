Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns due to a right quadriceps contusion.
It's a downgrade for Yabusele, who didn't appear on New York's initial injury report. His potential absence would result in a few extra minutes opening up for Mitchell Robinson as the backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns.
More News
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Available to play Thursday•
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Chance to play Christmas Day•
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Out with illness•
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Scores eight points in 11 minutes•
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Another quiet performance•
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Muted in win•