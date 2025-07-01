Yabusele (knee) agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Knicks on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The deal includes a player option for the second season. The 76ers wanted to retain Yabusele after his breakout season in 2024-25, but the big man had a considerable market. During the 2024-25 regular season, Yabusele averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc. He could become a key member of the second unit in New York.