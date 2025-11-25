Yabusele closed Monday's 113-100 victory over the Nets with three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists and one block in 12 minutes.

Even with the absence of Mitchell Robinson (illness), Yabusele was not able to do much, playing just 12 minutes. Regardless of whether Robinson plays, Yabusele does not have a consistent role off the bench, splitting time with Ariel Hukporti, so he should not be rostered in most league formats for the time being.