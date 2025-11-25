Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Another quiet performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele closed Monday's 113-100 victory over the Nets with three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists and one block in 12 minutes.
Even with the absence of Mitchell Robinson (illness), Yabusele was not able to do much, playing just 12 minutes. Regardless of whether Robinson plays, Yabusele does not have a consistent role off the bench, splitting time with Ariel Hukporti, so he should not be rostered in most league formats for the time being.
More News
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Muted in win•
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Will play Friday•
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Won't play vs. Milwaukee•
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Grabs six boards in loss•