Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Available to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.
Yabusele sat out Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to an illness but will be available for the Christmas matchup with the Cavaliers. Signed this offseason to bolster frontcourt depth, the big man has played a limited role, averaging 9.6 minutes across 26 regular-season appearances and just 7.9 minutes per game in eight outings this month.
