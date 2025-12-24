default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Yabusele (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

An illness prevented Yabusele from playing Monday against the Timberwolves, but he has a chance to return for Christmas Day. He averaged 27.1 minutes per game across 70 regular-season games (43 starts) for the 76ers in 2023-24, but he has averaged just 9.6 minutes off the bench across 26 outings for the Knicks to open the 2025-26 regular season.

More News