Yabusele (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

An illness prevented Yabusele from playing Monday against the Timberwolves, but he has a chance to return for Christmas Day. He averaged 27.1 minutes per game across 70 regular-season games (43 starts) for the 76ers in 2023-24, but he has averaged just 9.6 minutes off the bench across 26 outings for the Knicks to open the 2025-26 regular season.