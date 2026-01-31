Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Fails to score again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele provided two rebounds across four minutes during Friday's 127-97 victory over Portland.
Yabusele failed to score for the sixth time in the past eight games, continuing to play as arguably the fourth-string center for the Knicks. After somewhat of a breakout campaign playing for the 76ers last season, Yabusele has simply been unable to carve out a consistent role in New York. In 41 games, he has averaged just 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.9 minutes per contest.
