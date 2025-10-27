Yabusele put up two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds and a steal across 16 minutes in Sunday's 115-107 loss to Miami.

Sunday marked Yabusele's early season-high in minutes, but he was unable to take advantage of the opportunity in the scoring department. While Mitchell Robinson (ankle) remains out, Yabusele should continue backing up Ariel Hukporti at center, but once Robinson comes back the French big man's role may be in jeopardy.