Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Iffy for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Yabusele is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game due to a right quadriceps contusion. The 30-year-old forward has logged double-digit minutes in just two of his last five appearances, so his absence wouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation.
More News
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Ruled out Friday•
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Added to injury report•
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Available to play Thursday•
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Chance to play Christmas Day•
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Out with illness•
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Scores eight points in 11 minutes•