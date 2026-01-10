default-cbs-image
Yabusele (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Yabusele is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game due to a right quadriceps contusion. The 30-year-old forward has logged double-digit minutes in just two of his last five appearances, so his absence wouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation.

