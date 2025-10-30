default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Yabusele (knee) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Bulls.

After missing Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to a knee issue, Yabusele is trending toward returning to the floor. He hasn't made much of an impact from a fantasy perspective this season, averaging 1.7 points and 4.0 rebounds across 13.7 minutes per game.

More News