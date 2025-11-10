Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Muted in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele registered five points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and two rebounds over 10 minutes during Sunday's 134-98 victory over Brooklyn.
Yabusele has seen his role decrease with the return of Mitchell Robinson, but still remains the backup center and will likely continue to see extended minutes in back-to-backs since Robinson will likely be held out for one of the two legs. On the season, Yabusele averages 2.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.
