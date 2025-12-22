Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Out with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele (illness) will not play Tuesday against Minnesota.
Yabusele has seen single-digit minutes in three of his last four games, so his absence won't make many waves for fantasy purposes.
