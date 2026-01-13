default-cbs-image
Yabusele (quadriceps) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Yabusele is available to return from a two-game absence with a right quadriceps contusion. He's played single-digit minutes in three of his last six outings, meaning Yabusele appears to be off the fantasy radar at this time.

