Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Ruled out Friday
Yabusele (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns.
Yabusele is dealing with a right quadriceps contusion and won't suit up Friday. The 30-year-old forward's next opportunity to play will come against the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
