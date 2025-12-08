Yabusele contributed eight points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 11 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 win over Orlando.

While Yabusele did not play much Sunday, he made the most of his opportunity on the court, hitting two triples and a pair of free throws. The return of OG Anunoby (hamstring) eats into Yabusele's playing time, and the latter will likely not see the court for longer than 15 minutes a game.