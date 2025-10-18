Yabusele recorded six points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 22 minutes off the bench in Friday's 113-108 preseason win over the Hornets.

Yabusele wasn't very efficient in the Knicks' preseason finale, though he did knock down two triples. The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $12 million pact with New York in July and is expected to provide frontcourt depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns (quadriceps) and OG Anunoby (ankle) in the 2025-26 season.