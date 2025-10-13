Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Starting vs. Wizards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele will start Monday's preseason game against the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
The Knicks are without their entire starting lineup Monday. Yabusele will get a chance to make an impression, and he could be needed to absorb significant minutes in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Agrees to deal with New York•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Ruled out vs. Chicago•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Uncertain to play Sunday•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Won't play vs. Atlanta•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Listed as out for personal reasons•
-
76ers' Guerschon Yabusele: Ruled out for Monday•