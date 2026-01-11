Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Portland, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
Sunday will mark Yabusele's second straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Sacramento. With Yabusele out, Mohamed Diawara could see a marginal uptick in minutes.
