Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele: Won't play vs. Milwaukee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Yabusele is dealing with a knee issue, which will keep him sidelined. The team will likely lean on Ariel Hukporti to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.
