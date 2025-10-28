default-cbs-image
Yabusele (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Yabusele is dealing with a knee issue, which will keep him sidelined. The team will likely lean on Ariel Hukporti to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt.

