Knicks' Henry Ellenson: Gets 10-day deal from New York
Ellenson will sign a 10-day contract with the Knicks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The former 18th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Ellenson was released by the Pistons near the trade deadline to add Wayne Ellington. The Knicks will opt to take a chance on the 22-year-old big man out of Marquette, who has shot 32.3 percent from distance in his three-year career. It seems unlikely he'll carry much, if any, standard fantasy league relevance.
