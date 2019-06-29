Knicks' Henry Ellenson: Has team option declined

Ellenson had his team option declined by the Knicks and will become an unrestricted free agent, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

The former first-rounder will become a free agent after averaging 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 13.6 minutes in 19 games split between Detroit and New York last year. Ellenson has yet to show the promise he offered in the draft and could be on the outside looking in when free agency commences.