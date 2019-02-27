Knicks' Henry Ellenson: Huge minutes in win

Ellenson logged 36 minutes off the bench and produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Knicks' 108-103 win over the Magic.

Making only his second appearance for the Knicks since signing a 10-day deal, Ellenson effectively took Luke Kornet's spot in the rotation, as the latter was limited to just four minutes. Spearheaded by Ellenson, Mitchell Robinson, Emmanuel Mudiay and Allonzo Trier, the second unit guided the Knicks to a huge fourth-quarter comeback, but that doesn't necessarily mean all will be guaranteed expanded roles moving forward. At this time, only Robinson looks like a safe bet to deliver lasting fantasy value over what's left of the season.