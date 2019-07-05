Knicks' Henry Ellenson: Leaves summer league
Ellenson has left the Knicks' summer league team for personal reasons, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
It's not immediately clear why Ellenson has left the team. More information may arrive later on.
More News
-
Knicks' Henry Ellenson: To play for Knicks LVSL team•
-
Knicks' Henry Ellenson: Has team option declined•
-
Knicks' Henry Ellenson: To sign for remainder of season•
-
Knicks' Henry Ellenson: Huge minutes in win•
-
Knicks' Henry Ellenson: Gets 10-day deal from New York•
-
Pistons' Henry Ellenson: To be released by Detroit•
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.