Knicks' Henry Ellenson: To play for Knicks LVSL team
Ellenson will join the Knicks for summer league, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Ellenson is currently a free agent, but he spent some time with the Knicks last season and could be a consideration to fill the team's final roster spot.
