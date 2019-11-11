Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Assigned to G League
The Knicks assigned Brazdeikis to the G League on Monday.
The rookie returns to the G League after spending one day with the Knicks. Brazdeikis will reportedly be available to play for the Westchester Knicks of the G League on Monday.
