Brazdeikis (ankle) played 35 minutes Monday in G League Westchester's 135-117 loss to Rio Grande, finishing with 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Brazdeikis had missed Westchester's previous two games with the ankle injury, but the big minutes he received in his return to action Monday suggests his health is no longer much of a concern. The 22-year-old is expected to remain with Westchester at the G League bubble in Orlando through early-to-mid-March before rejoining the Knicks following the NBA All-Star break.