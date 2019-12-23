Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Back with Knicks
Brazdeikis will rejoin the Knicks for Monday's game against the Wizards.
The rookie forward has seen limited action in seven games at the NBA level this season, averaging just 2.0 points in 6.7 minutes per contest. Since there isn't an obvious rotational hole for Brazdeikis to plug, he'll likely simply serve as a deep bench option.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...