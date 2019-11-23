Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Back with parent club
Brazdeikis was recalled from the G League on Friday.
Brazdeikis has played in just four games this season with the Knicks, so he's unlikely to see much if any action while up with the parent club.
