Brazdeikis recorded 24 points (10-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds and an assist in Wednesday's G League win over Santa Cruz.

This was Brazdeikis first game back from playing with the big club where he posted eight points and four rebounds over two games. The rookie second-round pick will continue to fine-tune his game in the G League, and he's proving his capabilities with the team high in points during this outing.