Brazdeikis posted 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Sunday's 111-105 loss to G League Iowa.

Brazdeikis struggled in Saturday's loss to Raptors 905, hitting just three of 14 of his field goals and notching three rebounds. The 2019 second-round pick bounced back well Sunday, leading G League Westchester in both points and rebounds. Through 10 games, he's averaged 20.6 points per contest.