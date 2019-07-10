Brazdeikis totaled nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two blocks, two rebounds and a steal over 27 minutes in the Knicks' 85-73 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday in the Las Vegas Summer League.

One game removed from a 30-point outburst , Brazdeikis came away with just nine points, while teammate R.J. Barrett busted out of his scoring slump and led the Knicks with 17. Still, the former Michigan forward has displayed his versatility in summer league play and should be a lock to make the active roster this season.