Brazdeikis provided 28 points (11-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's 125-120 win over Fort Wayne.

Brazdeikis started the 2020-21 G League season with authority, leading the team in rebounds and finishing second behind Jared Harper in points. The Knicks aren't ready to commit to the 2019 second-round pick at the NBA level, however, as he has played just four games with the big club this season, totaling seven minutes.