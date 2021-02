Brazdeikis posted 31 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 123-113 win over G League Lakeland.

These types of performances have been typical for Brazdeikis this season, as he's averaged 22.4 points per game while connecting on 48 percent of field goals. The 22-year-old should at least have a depth role waiting for him with the Knicks after the G League season is over.