Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Goes for 36 points in G League game
Brazdeikis tallied 36 points (16-28 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 37 minutes Monday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 96-94 loss to the Grand Rapids Drive.
With playing time not available for Brazdeikis at the NBA level, New York assigned the rookie to its G League affiliate Monday. Though Brazdeikis certainly looked overqualified against his G League competition, he's unlikely to be awarded a regular spot in the NBA rotation anytime soon unless injuries intervene.
More News
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Sent back to Westchester•
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Recalled from G League•
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Assigned to G League•
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Recalled from G League•
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Assigned to Westchester•
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Yet to feature for Knicks•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...