Brazdeikis tallied 36 points (16-28 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 37 minutes Monday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 96-94 loss to the Grand Rapids Drive.

With playing time not available for Brazdeikis at the NBA level, New York assigned the rookie to its G League affiliate Monday. Though Brazdeikis certainly looked overqualified against his G League competition, he's unlikely to be awarded a regular spot in the NBA rotation anytime soon unless injuries intervene.